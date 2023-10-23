HIGH SHOALS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A single-family house burned up Monday morning, and the fire marshal said improperly discarded smoking materials are to blame.

On Monday morning, eight first-responder agencies responded to the High Shoals fire at 229 N. Lincoln Street.

Gaston County Scott Hunter said in an email that there were no injuries, with three adults displaced after the fire. A Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services investigation report puts property loss damage at $100,000.

The North Gaston Fire Department led the efforts with help from Alexis FD, Ag Center FD, Spencer Mountain FD, South Fork FD, Gaston Emergency Medical Services (GEMS), Dallas Rescue and the Gaston County Police.