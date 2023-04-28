GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gaston County Emergency Management and Fire Services (GCEMFS), in collaboration with the National Weather Service (NWS), has extended the flood warning for the Cramerton area through Saturday afternoon.

Due to heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, water levels in the South Fork Catawba River have risen significantly, the county said, with the potential to reach minor flood stage within the next 24-48 hours.

Rainfall amounts in some portions of central and southwestern Gaston County exceeded 3.5 inches in a 24-hour span between 8 a.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday morning.

As floodwaters rise, they will approach Riverside Drive near Fifth and Sixth Streets in Cramerton and may also approach homes along Catawba Run Road, near the stream gauge. Hoyle Creek floodwaters, possibly due to backwater effects from the South Fork Catawba River, may begin to impact the Old Willis School Road bridge near Sandcastle Road.

Residents living in the Riverside Drive area and nearby low-lying regions are strongly advised to closely monitor the situation and take necessary precautions.

The flood warning began at 7:05 a.m. Friday, and Friday evening has been extended from 12:49 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. GCEM and NWS will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.