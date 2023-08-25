GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s the most expensive listing in Gaston County history by almost double.

“I feel like this is obviously not the Queen City, but it is the crown jewel of Gaston County,” said Jessica Grier, global real estate advisor with Premiere Southeby’s International Realty.

The 7,332-square-foot home on Beaty Road southeast of Gastonia just hit the market for $7 million. It has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths.

“The appliance package in here is my absolute dream,” Grier said. “You have a 60-inch thermidor range, full double ovens, which is something that you don’t see every day.”

Grier gave Queen City News the ultimate tour.

(Canopy MLS)

(Canopy MLS)

(Canopy MLS)

Queen City News on a tour of the Beaty Road home.





The home boasts over-the-top amenities: a 31-inch commercial grade refrigerator and freezer, marble countertops and a steam room in the guest bathroom.

“Take a look at this bathroom, really quick,” Grier said. “Some of my favorite tile that I’ve ever seen. Isn’t it so pretty?”

There’s attention to detail throughout the house: hammered-brass door knobs on the front door and glass ones on the inside, and automatic shades.

“Just touch of the button comes right down,” Grier said.

An outdoor pool and pavilion overlook the sprawling 55-acre property. Despite the lot size, the sellers aren’t farmers.

“I mean, they’re out here on dirt bikes all the time, the grandkids,” Grier said as she drove an ATV around the property.

We asked Grier how she comes up with the $7 million price tag in a county with an average closing price of just over $300,000.

“As agents, we’re always taught, like, what are the comps?” she said. “With a house like this, there’s no such thing as a direct comp. So, what you have to do is really lean in to what the competition is on the market.”

The question everyone is wondering is who the owners are.

“Everybody always wants to know,” Grier said. “Everybody thinks, are they like famous or are they actors? Are they musicians? These folks, they’re great. They’re not super famous by any means.”

Grier says she has two showings scheduled already. Prospective buyers will have to provide proof of financing or proof of funds.