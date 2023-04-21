George Poston park in Gastonia will get a new 1.3-mile trail. (Courtesy: Gaston County Parks and Recreation)

GASTONIA, N.C. – Gaston County Parks and Recreation has received a $92,375 grant from Carolina Thread Trail (CTT), the department announced Friday.

The Thread Trail’s Implementation Grant Program will support the construction of three sections of a trail totaling 1.3 miles through George Poston Park, from the South Fork River to the base of Spencer Mountain.

The Gaston County trail project is located off Lowell-Spencer Mountain Road on the Spencer Mountain Corridor. The three segments of the trail include the South Connector, the connection to the main Poston Park area and the connection from Poston Park to the base of Spencer Mountain.

The Thread Trail includes more than 300 miles of trials which help to preserve natural areas and serve a place for recreation, transportation and conservation.

The county plans to work with the N.C. Department of Transportation on the Lowell-Spencer Mountain Road crossing to make it more accessible, pedestrian friendly and less car-dependent. The project will connect trails in a future park and neighborhood in Lowell.

“It will also connect to the proposed trails on Spencer Mountain,” said Cathy Hart, director of Gaston County Parks and Recreation. “These connections to Poston Park will provide much-needed parking and restroom facilities for trail users along this trail corridor.”

Poston Park also includes a pump track, dog park and 12 miles of multi-use trails.

The department has worked closely with the CTT and the City of Lowell, and the county portion of the project blends with future CTT plans along this corridor, as well as current and future projects in the City of Lowell.

Construction on the trails is anticipated to begin by September.