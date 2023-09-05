Gaston County Police say they arrested a man Tuesday who stabbed two people and fled this past weekend.

LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police say they arrested a man Tuesday who stabbed two people and fled this past weekend.

Authorities say they responded to the 200 block of Oakland Street near Lowell early Saturday morning regarding an assault. The suspect had stabbed two people and fled on foot. A K9 Unit attempted to track the suspect without success. Later, police identified Lowell resident Billie Joe Meeks of 204 Oakland Street in connection to the crime.

Police say Meeks is accused of stabbing Steven Lewis Isenhour, also of 204 Oakland Street in Lowell. Emergency personnel transported Isenhour to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he listed as in stable condition. The second victim is a juvenile. First responders treated the juvenile at the scene.

On Monday around 6:30 p.m., Gaston County Police F.A.S.T. team members arrested Meeks. He is currently incarcerated in the Gaston County Jail and is awaiting his first court appearance in Gaston County Court. Meeks is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Det. M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

There is no further information available at this time.