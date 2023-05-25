Dallas Police say a man and his girlfriend committed felony crimes in connection to a May 10 shooting at a car wash.

DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dallas Police say a man and his girlfriend committed felony crimes in connection to a May 10 shooting at a car wash.

Dallas Police and Gaston County Police ERT arrested the couple at 1267 N. Weldon Street in Gastonia on Wednesday.

They say Quintonia Dasean Barnette fired a weapon near the Super Clean Carwash on Dallas-High Shoals Highway May 10.

Barnette faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle. Barnett got a $250,000 secured bond.

Kadasia Nacole Mitchell, named as Barnette’s girlfriend, was charged with conspiring to sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substances. She was issued a $2,500 secured bond.

Authorities say the victim was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.