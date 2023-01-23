GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gaston County man is taking home a big payday after testing his luck on a scratch-off this weekend, North Carolina Lottery officials announced Monday.

Dallas resident Paul Cobler Jr., 51, bought the $5 Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch-off ticket Saturday at a Walmart on Northwest Blvd. in Newton.

Cobler said he scratched the ticket off back at home in front of the television.

“I was in disbelief,” he said. “I just kept thinking, ‘This can’t be real.’”

The Dallas man took home $178,126 after taxes and collected his prize Monday.

“Hopefully from here on out it will be an earlier retirement than I was expecting,” he said.