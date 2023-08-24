STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County Police officer is getting thanks this week for saving a choking child.

On Tuesday, Stanley Middle School staff alerted school resource officer J.C. Pullen about a student’s breathing difficulties. The agency posted on Facebook an account of the distressing incident.

Pullen ran to the student and started using the Heimlich Maneuver to help the distressed student. On a third attempt, the student’s airway became clear. The officer continued to calm and care for the student before putting the child in contact with his father by phone.

The child’s father also shared his thanks. The father said he joked with his son about what happened, “but without the knowledge, training, and quick response of Officer Pullen, this could have had a much more tragic ending.”

In a social media post, the Gaston County Police thanked Pullen for his “quick action, care for others, and training” in the situation.