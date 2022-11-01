GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are voicing concerns about payroll issues in the Gaston County Schools system.

One parent informed Queen City news there were problems at Southwest Middle School and that the drivers at Stuart Cramer High School walked off the job.

Many Gaston County School employees have been upset since the district switched payroll systems at the start of 2022.

Queen City News received an email from an employee at Southwest Middle to parents citing there were transportation issues Monday morning and to expect problems on Tuesday.

The email stated the problems are due to unforeseen sicknesses. A spokesperson for Gaston County Schools released a statement.

On Monday at Southwest Middle School, the school had six routes that were affected by drivers who could not come to work because of sickness. The school was able to cover and run the routes; however, there were delays in getting students to and from school. Today, there was only one driver not at work because of sickness, and the situation was better.

Stuart W. Cramer High School has not experienced an issue with bus drivers; the school has not had any drivers miss work over the past several school days because of sickness. The school is in the process of hiring two more drivers, which will help alleviate the need for second routes in the mornings.