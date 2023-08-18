Renderings for the improvements planned for Harold Rankin Park in Lowell. (City of Lowell)

LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A popular Lowell park will beneift from a $500,000 state grant.

The city received the funding for a revitalization project for Harold Rankin Park. Lowell was one of 19 local governments in North Carolina awarded a matching grant this year by the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.

Located just off North Main Street, Harold Rankin Park is the most used recreational facility in Lowell, having served the community since 1978. The 7-acre property features two baseball fields, a concessions and restrooms building, playground, basketball court, picnic shelter, exercise equipment, and a walking track.

According to the city, Phase 1 of the project includes upgraded restroom facilities, a nature trail, pickleball courts, a bocce ball court, a new half-court basketball court, conversion of land to a multi-purpose field and a playground expansion with upgrades. The playground will be designed to be universally inclusive, and the restroom facility will be ADA compliant.

Future improvements will include: ballfield bleachers, ballfield dugouts, ballfield fencing, a batting cage, parking and access improvements, paving and relocation of northern entry drive, a new concessions and restroom building, and an additional shelter.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the City of Lowell, many of our facilities are aging and are in need of major upgrades.” said Parks and Recreation Director Cristy Cummings. “Harold Rankin Park is our most popular park and we are very excited to be able to make these needed improvements for the community.”

Following several public input meetings and surveys in 2021 and 2022, a site-specific Master Plan was developed for the park.

Last year, Belmont received a $500,000 grant for the Belmont Recreation Center, which opened in July.

Since 1994, the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) awards matching grants to local governments for parks, public beach access, and improvements in state parks.