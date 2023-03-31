GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County K-9 unit uncovered more than $4 million in drugs this week.

The unit teamed up with a partner agency for an ongoing drug investigation.

Officials said a suspected vehicle had ties to drug trafficking in Gaston and Mecklenburg counties. During the search, the officer’s K-9 picked up the scent of drugs.

A subsequent search resulted in the seizure of more than 26 pounds of cocaine and 53 pounds of fentanyl, with a street value of approximately $4.1 million.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police said no charges in the case just yet.