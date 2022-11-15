BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A raccoon in Bessemer City is at the center of Gaston County’s 11th rabies case of 2022.

Gaston County Police Animal Car and Enforcement answered a late-night call over a raccoon on Nov. 11. A residence off St. Marks Church Road reported a fight between the animal and the homeowner’s two dogs.

The dogs reportedly chased the animal into the woods, the press release stated. Animal Care and Enforcement located the dead raccoon, took a rabies sample, and sent it to the North Carolina State Lab.

On Nov. 15, the lab informed the owner about the positive sample. The owner’s dogs were up-to-date on rabies vaccinations and received a booster.

The Animal Care and Enforcement agency canvased the St. Marks Church Road area, telling families of the positive result while verifying rabies vaccinations.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement also notified the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services.