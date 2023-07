GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vehicle accident in western Gaston County has partially closed down a road Wednesday night, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:41 p.m. on Chapel Grove Road near the intersection with Donnabrook Lane. The southbound lane is closed.

The accident is expected to be cleared by 11:41 p.m., NCDOT said.