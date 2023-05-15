GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Gaston County Board of Education named its interim superintendent Monday night, May 15, as they begin a search to fill the position permanently.

Gastonia resident Stephen C. Laws has been appointed in the interim, effective July 1. He has served as an associate professor of education at Gardner-Webb University since 2011. From 2003 until 2011, he was the superintendent of Wilkes County Schools, and he was the superintendent of Elkin City Schools from 1998 until 2003.

Laws also has deep roots with Gaston County Schools. He has served as assistant principal at Bessemer City High School and York Chester Junior High School and served as the principal at Cramerton Junior High School, Southwest Junior High School and North Gaston High School.

“Dr. Laws is an experienced educator with more than 40 years of accomplished work in both K-12 and higher education,” Gaston Board Chairman Jeffrey K. Ramsey said in a statement. “He is the former superintendent for Elkin City Schools and Wilkes County Schools, and he began his career in the education profession right here in Gaston County as a teacher at Bessemer City High School. He knows Gaston County and Gaston County Schools, and we believe he is the best choice to provide leadership, support, and guidance for us during this time of transition.”

The Board of Education has voted to hire the N.C. School Boards Association to conduct a national search for the next superintendent. Having the NCSBA conduct the search and appointing Laws as the interim superintendent were approved by a unanimous vote of the Board.

“We look forward to working with the School Boards Association to conduct our search for a new superintendent, and we are confident that the Association will help us find the ideal candidate to lead Gaston County Schools as we look ahead to 2024 and beyond,” Ramsey said.

The Board of Education’s contract with Laws runs July 1 through Dec. 3, allowing as long as six months for the board to select a permanent superintendent. Laws’ monthly salary will be $19,700.

Current superintendent, W. Jeffrey Booker, informed the board on April 17 of his intention to resign at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. Booker joined Gaston County Schools in May 2009 as deputy superintendent of operations and became the district’s seventh superintendent in 2014.