GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gaston County Schools has named a new superintendent after six months without someone in a permanent position, the district announced Monday.

The GCS Board of Education approved the appointment of Morgen A. Houchard during a special meeting, and he will take the helm effective Feb. 19. Former superintendent Jeff Booker stepped down at the end of the 2022-23 school year, and Stephen C. Laws has served as the interim since July.

Houchard has been Gaston County Schools’ executive director for auxiliary services and interim executive director for human resources. He joined the district in April 2016 after serving as assistant superintendent for Mitchell County Schools.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Morgen Houchard as the next leader of Gaston County Schools,” school board Chair Jeffrey K. Ramsey said in a statement. “During his successful career in public education, Dr. Houchard has proven time and time again that he possesses the knowledge, skills, and expertise to serve as our superintendent. We are extremely confident that he will be able to take us in a new direction.”

Along with his stint in Mitchell County, Houchard had strong tied to the N.C. mountains. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from UNC-Asheville, obtained a master’s degree in school administration from Western Carolina University and completed a doctorate degree in educational leadership and policy analysis from East Tennessee State University.

He joined Mitchell County Schools in 1994 as a social studies/language arts teacher at Bowman Middle School in Bakersville. He later served as an assistant principal and a principal in Mitchell County before moving to the central office where he held director, executive director, and assistant superintendent positions. Additionally, he has worked as an adjunct professor for Lees-McRae College and Gardner-Webb University.

“I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to the Board of Education for giving me this opportunity and believing in my ability to serve as the superintendent for Gaston County Schools,” Houchard said. “I look forward to working with the Board, and I am committed to doing everything I can to make our school system even stronger because I believe that strong schools have a direct connection to the strength of our community.”

Houchard’s annual salary will be $210,000 ($17,500 per month). He will be the district’s eighth superintendent since it was formed in 1968 when the county schools and city schools in Gastonia and Cherryville merged.

Booker joined Gaston County Schools in May 2009 as deputy superintendent of operations and became the district’s seventh superintendent in 2014 before resigning in the spring.