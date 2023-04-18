GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The longtime superintendent for Gaston County Schools will be leaving his post, the district announced on Tuesday.

Gaston County teachers suing schools over compensation issues

Jeff Booker will step away at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.

“My decision to leave Gaston County Schools was not made in haste; it involved much thought, prayer, and input from my family,” Booker said in a release from the district. “In February, I celebrated my 60th birthday. The milestone caused me to reflect about my career and what I want to do during my last several years of professional work. Working for Gaston County Schools has been a humbling and rewarding experience, and I will always cherish my time with the school system. Now, I am ready to concentrate my attention on making an impact in other ways.”

Appointed to the position in 2014, Booker oversaw the district while a number of issues occurred, including staff not receiving payments on time due to technical issues with software.

Gaston County Schools employees say they are not getting paid

The district includes 56 schools and about 30,000 students with nearly 4,000 full-time and part-time staff.

His previous accolades include a stint with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools from 2005-2009.