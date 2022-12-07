DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County teenager won big two weeks after a family member predicted he would.

“(My grandfather) said I would win $1 million two weeks ago,” Dallas Radford said.

So, what’s an 18-year-old going to do with all that cash? He told N.C. Lottery officials that he plans to save most of it. But not before one splurge, a new ride.

“I think I’ll buy a brand-new Silverado,” said Radford.

The public works employee bought his ticket Friday afternoon from Will’s Food Store III on Dallas High Shoals Highway in Dallas.

The teen checked his tickets in the parking lot and discovered his win.

“I left work and was going to my second job,” said Radford. “I stopped for a White Monster drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets.”

His first reaction? Start dialing folks.

“I thought, ‘Hey! I just won a million dollars,’” said Radford. “I called my mom, dad, and grandpa. Everyone was happy.”

He could receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. Radford chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,063.

The $10 Carolina Jackpot game debuted in June with five $1 million prizes. One $1 million prize still needs to be claimed.