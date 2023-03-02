RANLO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Town of Ranlo recently announced that it discharged over 1,000 gallons of wastewater into the Catawba River Basin.

The town issued a press release about Wednesday’s incident where town officials said an estimated 1,200 gallons got released near Crossway Circle and Branch Street. The untreated wastewater flowed into Burton Branch in the Catawba River Basin.

Another Gaston County city also had a discharge in the past few months.

Belmont released about 5,250 gallons of untreated wastewater into the South Fork Catawba River on Dec. 22 last year. Heavy rains swamped the wastewater lift station, and the city discharged the emergency water at 2021 Oaks Parkway in north Belmont.