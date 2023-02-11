GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Gaston County District Attorney said a trooper’s resignation has led to dismissals of some of the cases on their docket.

Jeffrey Salyer, who was at one point a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper in Gaston County, resigned following his arrest on charges of patronizing and soliciting a prostitute and crimes against nature.

Salyer, who was later assigned to Union County, resigned after the December arrest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the case involving him stems from an incident at the Comfort Inn on Westpark Drive in the early morning of Dec. 23, 2022.

The resignation led to questions about any cases involving the work that Salyer did during his time as a trooper and whether or not Salyer could appear in court in an official capacity in those cases.

Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page told Queen City News, “we are not prosecuting any of Salyer’s cases unless we can prove them through alternative witnesses.”