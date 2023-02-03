GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday.

Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story.

Police said the unmarried Gastonia couple “had already been separated once officers arrived at the scene where the female ended up.”

Authorities said the pair’s verbal confrontation resulted in the man jumping on the woman’s car. She drove it down Robinson Clemmer Road before ending up in downtown Dallas, N.C. They advised the woman to obtain a domestic violence protective order and call 911 over additional issues.

Police did not pursue charges or witness the man on the car’s hood. They advised her to call 911 immediately if she had any further issues.