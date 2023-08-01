GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As fans filled the stadium to cheer on the Honey Hunters Tuesday night taking on rivals the High Point Rockers, they did so with the knowledge that the organization and front office continue to work toward a resolution to resolve payment issues.

As Queen City News has previously reported, Gaston County, Gastonia, part-time employees, off-duty officers and the players themselves had experienced issues with receiving payments from the independent baseball team organization.

COO Veronica Jeon explained that the issue was “start-up cash-flow issues.”

“In the grand scheme of things, has this point and time been challenging for us? Absolutely,” she said. “However, I am confident and optimistic to say, ‘You know what, it’s a bump in the road.’ It’s going to make us stronger. We’ll have the ultimate comeback.’”

Since the time of the original reporting, paychecks were made to players and part-time staff.

There were additional delays for off-duty officers who were specifically hired to work security.

The organizations hires two off-duty officers per weekday game, and three off-duty officers for weekend games.

Tuesday afternoon, QCN was informed that off-duty officers had been paid for past hours worked at the stadium, and that there are no additional issues moving forward.

However, QCN was informed by Gaston County and Gastonia city leaders that the outstanding debts remain.

The Honey Hunters organization owes Gastonia more than $88,000 and Gaston County more than $22,000.

For Gaston County, many of the payments are for the cost of having an ambulance crew on site.

When asked if the county would still provide one, leaders said, “For us, this is broader than the team – it’s about making sure we provide a vital public service to the community whenever there is a large event like this.”

When asked if there was a timeline for payment of the debts, Jeon stressed that the team is “very close” to the situation being resolved.

Fans at Tuesday’s game, however, said they want the issue resolved fast.

“I want to see the team taken care of,” Honey Hunter season-ticket holder Sallie Hendrick said. “I want to see the players paid. But, I also do want to see the people who work here taken care of. I mean, I’m friends with some of them, I come here so much.”