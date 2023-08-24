GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia church that houses the homeless on its property has informed all living at the encampment that they must leave by 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, according to the city.

This comes just days after a man was shot and killed by a person living in a tent at the church, Faith Hope & Love Ministries, located on the 400 block of North Oakland Street.

In the release Thursday, officials stated that Gaston County is partnering with the city to provide resources to those living at the church, even though they may not continue living on the premises.

“The City of Gastonia and Gaston County will provide information from various resources, including nonprofit groups and the faith community,” a spokesperson wrote.

It’s estimated about 50-60 people reside at the encampment. Both the suspect and victim in Sunday’s homicide case are believed to be homeless, according to police.

Earlier this week, Queen City News learned through a county spokesperson that Gaston County Communications had received 611 calls for service since Jan. 1, 2023.

Wednesday, the City of Gastonia noted their call volume to the Faith Hope and Love Ministry, noting that 467 calls for police were made between May 2022 and July 2023, and a total of 663 calls were made between the police, fire, and EMS to that location.

The ministry has been credited with helping concentrate the city’s homeless population, but neighbors near that concentration said problems have been mounting.

“Holy s***,” said Monica Cathey, who lives in the neighborhood. “That’s distasteful; that’s disgraceful.”

Of those Gastonia Police reports, which can be found online, incidents involved assaults and thefts, but most dealt with overdoses on the property.

Neighbors noted that they have found drug needles on their property and believe drug use is still actively happening around the church property, where the homeless individuals live.

After the homicide on Aug. 20, Pastor Moses Colbert said the ministry has been trying to clean up the area, with plans to offer addiction help and adult classes.

“I’m crying for help, but the help is not coming,” he said. “We need help.”