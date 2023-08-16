GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A heavy police presence in northeast Gastonia Wednesday afternoon has forced a church to cancel evening activities.

The law enforcement activity is reportedly at the end of Auten Road, and the road is barricaded just beyond Grace Baptist Church, Queen City News observed. Gastonia Police and the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office are onsite.

The church said on Facebook that all Wednesday night services are canceled.

“It is best that we not have anyone on campus with this active situation,” the post reads. “Please pray for a safe ending for all involved.”

We’re at a police situation on Auten Rd. in Gastonia. Little info from police, but we just watched a SWAT truck coming out of the neighborhood.



A local church posted online that it’s a hostage situation. It’s parking lot has become the command center. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/4eO6tBJY9F — 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤 (@MorganFrancesTV) August 16, 2023

Gastonia Police has only said that it is “an active situation.”