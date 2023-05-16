LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia grandfather was stunned after discovering he’d won $200,000 off a scratch-off ticket Saturday morning.

Randy Stroud, the big winner, said he was super thirsty, so he stopped for a Coke Zero at the Lowell Mini Mart on McAdenville Road.

During his stop, he explained something about the Gold Standard scratch-off ticket called to him.

“I looked at it, and it just said, ‘Pick me,’” he said. “So, I did.”

Stroud nearly went mute when uncovering his winning surprise.

“My mouth couldn’t speak right,” Stroud said. “I could barely talk to the girl in the store.”

(Courtesy: N.C. Education Lottery) (Courtesy: N.C. Education Lottery)

Being a grandfather of three boys, Stroud recalled the glorious moment with his oldest grandson.

“He had a big huge grin; he reached over and bearhugged me,” Stroud said. “He said, ‘We are blessed, Papa.’ I said, ‘Yep, you are right.’”

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Stroud took home a total of $142,501 after taxes. He hopes to use the winnings to help do some home repairs and continue restoring a 1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.