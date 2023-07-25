GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Honey Hunters have delayed payment to staff for roughly 48 hours at least twice, according to sources close to the team.

The local baseball team is reportedly making delayed payments to staff on Tuesday, July 25. A player with Gastonia Honey Hunters, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Queen City News that some players have had issues with the timing of their payments.

During these payment issues, the Atlantic League has told players ‘they would be paid on time.’ Gastonia Honey Hunters confirmed with Queen City News, ‘they are the ones paying the players.’

The Honey Hunters staff was supposed to be paid on Friday, July 21, and payment was delayed until Tuesday, July 25.

Sources tell Queen City News the local baseball team is going through issues ‘many start-ups face’ and ‘usually it can take teams up to five years before they see a profit.’

A statement from the league was sent to Queen City News on Tuesday:

“It is the Atlantic League’s policy not to comment on internal league matters.”

The Gastonia Honey Hunters return to action next Tuesday against the High Point Rockers.