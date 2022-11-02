GASTON COUNTY— Judge Jesse Caldwell, who’s currently running for a Gaston County Superior Court Judge seat, was caught on video taking a sign that didn’t belong to him at the Board of Elections Office.

Caldwell was appointed to the seat by Governor Roy Cooper and is now running as a Democrat to maintain it. The sign he grabbed belongs to the Gaston County Republican Party, Jonathan Fletcher is the Chairman and designed the signs.

“[Caldwell has] been marketing to republicans, basically trying to make it look like he’s a conservative judge trying to get people on our side to vote for him. Of course, it’s my job as the county party chairman to get real Republicans elected. So I thought we needed to come up with some way to combat what we feel was a false narrative. So I decided to just put a sign together that said, Jesse Caldwell is a proud democrat,” Fletcher said.

And according to public statements Caldwell has made, he is a proud Democrat and is running on the Democratic ticket. So why did he remove the sign and seemingly take issue with its messaging?

“I’m not sure why he’s upset other than the fact that he knows here in Gaston County, the only way that he’s going to be able to win as if he tricks people into voting for him thinking that he’s a conservative,” Fletcher said.

To cut through the speculation as to why Caldwell took the sign, QCN asked him.

“Emma Withrow QCN Political Correspondent: We’re talking about the signs. And there’s a video of you taking these signs. Why did you take them?

Caldwell: you said signs? them? I don’t know what you’re talking about. There’s a video, there’s an allegation that somebody on a campaign took a sign. And as I’ve told you, the other side has indicated that they wanted to get the lawyers involved. So once I get the letter that some that I’ve been informed that he’s sending, that we’ll be able to look at it and read it and respond accordingly.”

Fletcher and the North Carolina GOP sent Caldwell a cease and desist to return the stolen signs. But Caldwell says the sign itself was unauthorized and wasn’t legally allowed to be at the BOE office in the first place.

“It’s not under a statute,” Caldwell continued, “You know, that statute that we’re talking about protects what is specifically identified as a political sign and the same statute identifies what political sign means.”

Under North Carolina’s statute 136-32, a political sign is defined as any sign that advocates for political action. Caldwell argues the sign that says he is a proud democrat isn’t advocating for political action and therefore isn’t protected as a political sign. But Fletcher argues the sign clearly advocates republicans to vote for Caldwell’s opponent, Justin Davis.

It’s important to note, Caldwell never confirmed nor denied taking the sign from the board of elections office.

Under North Carolina law, it’s a class three misdemeanor for a person to steal, deface, vandalize or unlawfully remove a political sign that is lawfully placed.