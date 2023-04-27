GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After years of planning and researching, the City of Gastonia is launching a social district.

The area is set along Main Avenue from CaroMont Heath Park east to Broad Street, part of the Franklin Urban Sports & Entertainment (FUSE) District, on April 28.

“Tomorrow is a big day for the city of Gastonia,” said Kristy Crisp, the City of Gastonia’s economic development director.

Businesses with ABC permits can sell alcoholic beverages to of-age patrons, who could consume them outside the district and other participating businesses.

“We have put a lot of effort into making downtown Gastonia and the FUSE District a destination by the creation of CaroMont Health Park, bringing the Honey Hunters,” Crisp said. “Adding the social district to this is just another draw for people to come to downtown Gastonia.”,

The city says the purpose of the venture is to increase downtown walkability and exposure to downtown businesses.

It will operate Mondays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We have always been a cheerleader for this,” said Scott Cavendish, a master brewer at Cavendish Brewery.

Thursday, he was busy preparing his brewery for the big day.

“I will make the first social district cup just for you guys,” he said.

He spent the day cutting rolls of two types of stickers: one from the city and another from his brewery.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Together, they will transform plastic cups into expected money-makers.

“This shows that it is a perfectly legal cup for socializing,” Cavendish said.

The city says five local businesses are participating in the social district, marked by signs and sidewalk paint.

“We were the first person to sign up, and we are like, ‘yay,'” Cavendish said. “Because breweries are all about communities, and this is very much a community thing.”

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

As the owner of the city’s first brewery, he says the city has come a long way since selling alcohol was illegal.

“The thought of an open container was probably anathema to everybody,” he said. “I am just super thrilled it is coming through. If you couldn’t tell, I am happy.”