GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In the wake of a lawsuit filed against the church that they’ve called home for many years, the people who have been homeless without the help of the Faith, Hope and Love Community Enrichment Ministries, have taken their pleas for help to Gastonia city leaders.

Tuesday night, 17 people stood before city leaders during the regularly scheduled city council meeting to ask for the city to halt the lawsuit over unpaid city fines that have put the ministries’ future on a thin rope.

Pastor Moses Colbert, who has worked with homeless individuals since 2003, was hit with close to $60,000 in unpaid fines by the city.

The city found he had violated the code ordinances by allowing people to stay on the property, trash on the property, and having two trailers on site that were not zoned properly.

Moses told Queen City News one month ago that he wants to be up to code, but the city did not give him time to do so.

Tuesday, he challenged the city to help him.

“Stop demonizing this ministry,” Colbert said, seeking to acquire the continuum of care. “Let us be a part of the COC again. It looks like you’re discriminating against me, but it’s these people bearing the brunt of it.”

Others, who have received help from the ministries wept in front of the city council and said that if the church were to close down then they would have absolutely no place to go.

One man stressed that this would force them to live in the woods behind people’s houses.

“What happens when they shut this down, and these 75-to-100 people have to go?” he said, “Cause they’re coming to your backyard; they’re coming to the woods behind your house. … You’re going to have a big problem on your hands because they won’t be in one spot. They’ll be scattered all over the county, and they will be doing all sorts of things to get by because they will have no other option.”

The site has also begun to face questions over safety, with first responders being called to 418 N. Oakland St. more than 300 times in one year.

It was revealed Tuesday night that another person died at the site, for an unknown reason.

Supporters of the church said it’s a reflection of the city’s failure to address mental health and addiction in people, and not the church’s inability to fully address health issues.

Colbert said that a judge who has heard his church’s case has given them until August to get up to code.