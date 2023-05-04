DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police said they stopped a speeding vehicle and found a small cache of drugs in the process on Tuesday.

Officers said they pulled over a silver Hyundai Sonata traveling north on U.S. 321 near C. Grier Boulevard, speeding around 6:30 p.m.

During the traffic stop, an officer obtained consent to search the vehicle, resulting in the seizure of methamphetamine and fentanyl. The seized narcotics have a total street value of approximately $23,000, they said.

Gaston County Police charged Jesus Rafael Gonzalez Landeros with seven felony counts related to trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl.

He is at the Gaston County Jail without bond on an immigration hold.