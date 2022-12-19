GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was arrested after an officer-involved shooting left a major road closed in Gastonia, according to the police department.

The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road.

Officers say they responded to the block for a person with a gun.

Upon arrival, police found an armed subject, and an officer discharged their weapon. The suspect was not struck by gunfire.

That person is now in custody.

Details are extremely limited; this story will be updated as they’re received.