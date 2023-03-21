GASTONIA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A victim was shot and killed in Gastonia Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023, according to a police spokesperson.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Union Road near the Catawba Creek Golf Course.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Officers say a male victim was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced deceased on the scene. Police are investigating this as a homicide.

Currently, 12th Avenue is closed between Union Road and Anderson Street. Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.