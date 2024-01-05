GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Police Department has begun to rely on the nose of a bloodhound to help them solve missing persons cases and bring manhunts to a close quicker.

K-9 Officer Bo is a 10-month old bloodhound who has helped the police department since October. It’s the first time GPD has used one since the 1990s.

In that timeframe, Bo has helped solve three cases, one of which involved the search for two people accused of robbing a DoorDash driver.

“Once they unlock [their nose], the sky’s the limit for these bloodhound,” Bo’s handler/partner Sgt. David Rowland explained.

Rowland previously worked with a German shepherd who recently retired.

He was partnered with Bo when the bloodhound was just 10 weeks old. Since then, he has seen the vital impact his specialized talent has had on cases: his ability to pick out specific scents in a field of sensory overload.

Rowland described that Bo’s nose has the ability to sniff a scent trail that is more than 12 days old.

“They are smelling your odor and they know that odor is individual to you and they smell that,” he explained. “A German shepherd does something called fresh scent.”

Bo at 10 weeks old.

His nose is one of the most crucial tools available in specific cases than security cameras and eye witnesses.

“It takes time for people to get that video footage to us when time is of the essence,” Rowland said. “I can bring Bo out and here and we can bypass that in 10 minutes.”

Bo has done just that.

In both October and November he helped officers find a missing child with autism who ran away from home, and an elderly individual with dementia who had left the facility.

In December, however, he tracked down two individuals who had allegedly robbed a DoorDash driver.

Bo was brought on scene, and was able to pick up the scent.

“When we got to the neighborhood there were a group of people outside and they immediately went in. I thought, ‘Oh, it might be one of these houses,’” the sergeant explained. “Bo works through all of that [smell possibilities] and actually goes two houses up and that’s where we found our suspects and our stolen property.”

This happened within that 10-minute time frame.

The department believes Bo has only tapped into his possibilities with his nose not being fully development until he is 2 years old.

While he is the only bloodhound on the police force, the department has hoped his success will allow them to bring in other bloodhounds.