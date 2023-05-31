GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on Monday.

Montravious Kentral Brebard, 14, was last seen on May 29 at his Hudson Landings Drive home.

Brebard is approximately 4’8” tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has black hair with brown twists, green eyes, and braces, police said. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue lettering, gray sweatpants, and white and orange tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brebard is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. Callers may remain anonymous, police said.