GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Friday afternoon, and Gastonia Police say they’re looking for a possible suspect.

Gastonia Police say the bank robbery occurred at 2:30 p.m. Friday at South New Hope Road and Garrison Boulevard.

Authorities say a man approached a teller, passed a note saying he was armed and left with undisclosed cash.

Bank officials described the suspect as a 6-foot-tall black man in his 30s.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.