STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia woman is in jail on drug charges after Stanley Police investigated a suspicious vehicle Thursday morning.

Gastonia resident Lauren Raymond Jacob faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.

Just after 3 a.m., Stanley Police officers investigated a suspicious car near N.C. 27 and Col. Richard Rankin Street. They made contact with the car’s occupants and developed a probable cause for a search.

Authorities located and seized several items of drug paraphernalia and illegal narcotics.

The vehicle’s passenger was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Gaston County Jail. Jacobs is in jail on a $10,000 secured bond.