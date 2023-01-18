GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and lawn equipment was purchased fraudulently and multiple suspects are being sought, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.

Officers began investigating the two incidents after a victim said their personal information was used to open up credit card accounts at Kay Jewelers and The Home Depot, according to the police report.

Gastonia Police

Police said the suspects charged a total of over $11,000 between the two accounts, including the fraudulent purchase of over $4,600 for a John Deere riding mower from The Home Depot.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicles pictured above is asked to call detectives at 704-854-6647 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.