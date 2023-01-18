GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and lawn equipment was purchased fraudulently and multiple suspects are being sought, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.
Officers began investigating the two incidents after a victim said their personal information was used to open up credit card accounts at Kay Jewelers and The Home Depot, according to the police report.
Police said the suspects charged a total of over $11,000 between the two accounts, including the fraudulent purchase of over $4,600 for a John Deere riding mower from The Home Depot.
Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicles pictured above is asked to call detectives at 704-854-6647 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.