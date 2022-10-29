GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested after a 24-year-old was shot inside a car overnight, Gastonia Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:20 a.m. near E. Long Ave. and N. Broad St.

A 24-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to an area medical center to be treated for serious injuries. A 36-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene, officers said. Officers said both men knew each other.

An initial investigation revealed the shooting took place inside a car. There is no mention of charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.