GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A four-year-old boy was shot and killed in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on the 100 block of Cindy Lane off Hickory Grove Road.

Police say they responded to a residence at the location for a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS immediately took life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced deceased.

Information is extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.