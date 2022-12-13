GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A four-year-old boy was shot and killed in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on the 100 block of Cindy Lane off Hickory Grove Road.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in
Police say they responded to a residence at the location for a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
EMS immediately took life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced deceased.
Information is extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.