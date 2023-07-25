GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There have been two payment delays for players and staff of the Gastonia Honey Hunters, according to ownership.

Each delay results in paychecks being delivered to employees at least one business day late.

“It’s something we don’t take lightly,” said Honey Hunters chief operating officer Veronica Jeon. “When I do have to communicate or tell staff, it’s one of the most difficult conversations that I have to have.”

The Honey Hunter owners are NOT trying to sell or move the team — they are in Gastonia to stay, per sources. https://t.co/2OuC75sSin — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) July 25, 2023

So how did it begin?

The team started in 2021 under much fanfare, but it was still during COVID. The stands were packed for the opening, but as the next season started, more empty seats resulted in a cash flow issue in several areas.

“We started out in a deficit,” added Jeon. “That and we don’t have 3,500 or 4,500 people in the ballpark every weekend. We would love to get there.”

Jeon says that resulted in the delays; first, the team handled payroll for the players on the field. They were paid last Friday.

We asked if the league was bankrolling the team. An Atlantic League of Baseball spokesperson wrote:

“It is league policy not to comment on internal league matters.”

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Veronica Jeon said it’s the team paying the players, and some of the issues were more logistical, like the time players are paid.

“We are working closely in partnership with the league to make sure moving forward things like this are smoother,” said Jeon.

The latest paycheck delay to staff and front office went two business days, but the team handed out checks and believes things are on the right path.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

So that leaves one more question: will the Gastonia Honey Hunters weather the financial storm?

“We are currently not looking to sell the team,” said Jeon. “We made a commitment not only to the city but to this community and to our team. We are moving forward as a team. I know, like I said, it’s been bumpy, let’s keep it real, it’s been bumpy, but we have a plan.”