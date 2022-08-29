Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man used the numbers from his birthday to win a $100,000 prize.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this is wonderful,’” Dennis Francis said.

Francis, 62, explained the winning numbers came directly from his birth date. After winning, he jolted to his wife.

“I said, ‘wake up, I just won $100,000,’” Francis said. “She said, ‘you’re lying,’ so I showed her the numbers and she woke straight up.”

All Francis did was buy the $3 Power Play ticket with online play on the lottery’s website. Four white ball numbers matched to win $50,000 in the Aug. 20 drawing.

That prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2x multiplier hit.

After claiming his prize Friday, Francis took home $71,049 with federal and state tax withholdings.

“It’s nice now to have some extra dollars in case of emergency,” he said.