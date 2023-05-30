GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A robbery suspect is facing charges after breaking into a business last week in Gastonia, Gastonia Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:30 a.m. last Wednesday at a business located on E. Hudson Ave. Officers found Buzzy Conner, 49, covered up in a ski mask and gloves and equipped with a flashlight upon their arrival inside the business, according to the police report.

Conner was arrested after trying to flee the scene.

He faces charges including breaking and entering and was held on a $25,000 bond.