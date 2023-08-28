GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homeless encampment at a church in Gastonia is being forced to disperse by Monday. The order comes on the heels of a homicide that occurred earlier this month.

‘We need help’: 600+ calls for service made to Gastonia church

“I’m heartbroken,” Pastor Moses Colbert told Queen City News. “I have to look in their faces and say, it’s like we are failing them. Like the system is failing them, like the church is failing them. We’re not a failure, but we’ve done everything we can do.”

The request to have people move off the property comes a week after a man was shot and killed on the property last week. The deadline for everyone to be out was 8 a.m., but there are still tents and other items on the property right now.

Some say they have no place to go, so they just put their belongings across the street from the church. Several non-profit agencies are set up in a parking lot to help close to 100 people who were living on the property.

Faith, Hope, and Love Community Enrichment Ministries have been fined close to $60,000 in violation of city ordinances, and Queen City News also found out there have been nearly 600 calls for service to law enforcement since the beginning of the year.