GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Gaston County Saturday night, according to the police department.

The incident happened on July 22, 2023, around 5:15 p.m. on I-85 southbound between Exits 19 and 20.

Upon arrival, police said ‘several vehicles’ were involved in the crash. Witnesses told authorities a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling at a ‘very high rate of speed’ on I-85 southbound.

That Camaro lost control, hit several other vehicles, ran off the right-hand side of the road, and hit several trees, reports stated.

Officials said the driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced deceased at the scene; the other drivers involved in the wreck received minor-to-no injuries.