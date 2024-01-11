GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia restaurant celebrated its reopening Wednesday nine months after a fire destroyed the building.

Locally owned Sake Express reopened its doors last month in its original location on East Franklin Blvd. On Wednesday there was ribbon cutting for the casual Japanese restaurant with the Gaston Business Association and the Montcross Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re so happy to swing the doors of our Gastonia restaurant back open and welcome our loyal, excited, eager customers for a meal,” said Lisa Nguyen, co-owner of Sake Express with her sister, Linda Nguyen.

Fire devastated Sake Express’ Gastonia restaurant in March 2023, as owners celebrated 25 years of business. Montcross leaders said the Nguyens were determined to come back and they reopened the location at the anniversary year’s end.

(Photo: Montcross Area Chamber of Commerce) (Photo: Montcross Area Chamber of Commerce)

Calling the restoration a “total gut job,” Lisa Nguyen said repairs were extensive following the March 31 grease fire. There was structural damage to the roof in addition to smoke and water damage throughout the building. Renovations neared $1 million, which included new kitchen equipment, roofing beams and HVAC units. The cost also helped to pay loss of wages for several displaced employees.

Sake also has a location on Park Street in Belmont. Firefighters responded there in early November, but there was no fire or damage to the business.

The Nguyens said the reopening would make their father proud.

“Our father showed us how to be resilient and strong, how to tackle problems head-on and never give up,” Linda Nguyen said about the restaurant’s founder Phat Nguyen. “He’d be glad that we worked hard to make Gastonia rise again from the ashes.”