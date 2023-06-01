GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Bessemer City man was arrested Wednesday, May 31, on a dozen counts related to an Internet Crimes Against Children case.

The Gaston County Police Department charged Ronnie Lee Stafford with six felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

GPD said detectives requested assistance from the Gaston County Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension and Suspect Tracking (FAST) team in apprehending Stafford. FAST team officers located and arrested Stafford the following morning in the area of Shannon Bradley Road on the west side of Gastonia.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and hold accountable those who seek to harm children,” Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill said in a statement. “The arrest of this suspect is a testament to the dedicated and skilled work of our detectives and fugitive team.”

Stafford is being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $252,500 secured bond.