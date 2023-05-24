GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia CarMax vendor employee is facing charges for having drugs delivered to his office, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9 a.m. on Monday at a CarMax location on Remount Road. Investigators discovered a large package containing three-plus pounds had been delivered to the dealership with the receiver listed as an employee, 39-year-old Elgin resident Michael Williams. His manager told officers this was not the first time he’d received packages at work, however, this one had an odor to it.

Williams was arrested and faces charges including intent to sell. He was held on a $10,000 secured bond.