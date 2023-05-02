GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — City council members won’t be accepting a 4 percent pay raise that was proposed in Gastonia’s 2024 budget after a vote in Tuesday night’s meeting.

Section V of the budget would increase the mayor’s pay from $1,585.78 per month to $1,649.21 and from $1,364.38 to $1,4186 for the other members. But several board members said they were surprised to see the line item in the budget.

Among those was Councilman Charles Odom.

“I don’t think that amount of money means anything to any of us,” he said. “You (citizens) are more important than a 4 percent raise for us. We were surprised. It’s not important to us, so you know it’s not a concern. Regardless of what I get paid to be a councilman, I would do this job for free.”

The action came after learning that city staff would see 3.5 percent raises in order to stay competitive in the local job market. City Manager Michael Peoples said the city’s turnover rate has been at 17 percent, with an 8.5 percent vacancy rate.

“We don’t want to say we’re competing with Charlotte, but we’re losing employees to Charlotte, to Mecklenburg County,” he said. “It’s a difficult task day in and day out. There are lots of people who have retired. We’ve replaced several department heads because of retirement. It won’t change this year or next year, in trends I’ve seen in last 20 years.”

The budget also proposes a decrease in property taxes, dropping 5 cents to 47 cents per $100 of valuation. Gaston County this year initiated its property revaluation, which resulted in an average increase in values of approximately 41.8 percent, including a factor that anticipates appeals.

The city council will vote to approve the budget at a later date.

Former YMCA to become mixed-use development

The former Central YMCA property on West Franklin Blvd. has been cleared to become a mixed-use development with market-rate apartments.

Part of the new Franklin Urban Sports and Entertainment (FUSE) District, the Franklin Yards development will have 220 apartments and 5,000-7,000 square feet of commercial/retail space.

Developer Highline Partners said this investment would be over $50 million and received a six-month extension to close on the property with Gaston County Family YMCA on Oct. 1.

As part of the project, Trenton Street will be realigned.

“That will be a great look for the area,” Mayor Walker Reid III said.