GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston Emergency Medical Services reports that two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a downtown wreck Friday morning.

Gastonia Police say the wreck will close in the intersection for hours. A Queen City News photographer said the wreck appeared to occur between a tow truck and a pickup truck.

Officials say a vehicle accident at West Long Ave and N Chester St (US 321 South) has closed the intersection. They say Long Ave eastbound and North Chester Street southbound will be closed for the next few hours.

Queen City News is working to find out more about the wreck. A QCN crew is headed to the scene, and we’ll provide more details when they become available.