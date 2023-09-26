GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Honey Hunters are headed to the 2023 Atlantic League Championship Series for the first time in franchise history.

On Monday, the team beat the High Point Rockers 9-3 in a winner-take-all game 5 at Truist Point in High Point.

“I’m proud of our team and how they fought all season long,” Mauro “Goose” Gozzo, Team Manager of the Gastonia Honey Hunters, said. “We’re excited to win the first South Division Championship in franchise history and have the opportunity to compete in the Atlantic League Championships. Our work is not done yet!”

The Honey Hunters had a lot of accomplishments this season including breaking the all-time Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) home run record and having the highest winning percentage of all time in league history as an organization.

Throughout the season, 11 player contracts were purchased by MLB, MLB affiliates, or overseas leagues, allowing players to advance their careers.

The Atlantic League starts Tuesday as the Honey Hunters are playing against the Lancaster (Pennsylvania) Barnstormers on the road.

Games three through five of the best-of-five series will be in Gastonia at CaroMont Health Park beginning on Friday. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm and tickets are on sale now.