GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Honey Hunters baseball team filed for bankruptcy Tuesday, according to team officials, following a season of financial issues.

The independent minor league team filed for reorganization under the NC Gas House Gang LLC.

The news comes after a lawsuit was filed last month against the team citing delinquency and late payments.

The team’s chief operating officer admitted to cash flow problems in July and was in debt with the city of Gastonia for nearly $90,000 before paying in full a few weeks later. There were additional delays for off-duty officers who were specifically hired to work security.

The team said in a statement they’re working to continue operations:

“NC Gas House Gang, LLC’s legal counsel team is fully engaged and is working to address our legal matters, including filing for reorganization in order to continue our operations. We remain committed to providing family-friendly and affordable entertainment in the region. Again, given that this is a legal affair, we are limited in what information we can share at this current time.”

The team has played at CaroMont Health Park since 2021. Despite the financial peril during the 2023 season, the team still advanced to the Atlantic League Championship series.